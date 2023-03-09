Ex-Fox News Editor Describes What The Former Network Thinks Of Its Audience

Chris Stirewalt, a former editor at Fox News fired in the wake of the network’s call of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in Arizona, said he didn’t understand “how deeply afraid” people at the network were of its own audience on Wednesday (You can hear his comments in the video below).

Stirewalt, during an interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, said he understood that Republicans would be upset about an election loss but “was not aware” of how audiences would react to the news.

“I was not aware, I did not understand how deeply afraid so many people where I worked were of their own audience,” said Stirewalt, who is now NewsNation’s political editor.

“And that is really what you get to see as this stuff comes out, which is afraid of their own audience and afraid to level with them and tell them how things are, and deal with it.”

Stirewalt added that the network thought it would be getting better ratings and keep the “sugar high” of viewership from the election.

“Really what you’re doing is hurting your credibility and buying yourself a long term problem,” Stirewalt said.