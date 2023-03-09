Ex-Fox News Editor Describes What The Former Network Thinks Of Its Audience

Chris Stirewalt, a former editor at Fox News fired in the wake of the network’s call of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in Arizona, said he didn’t understand “how deeply afraid” people at the network were of its own audience on Wednesday (You can hear his comments in the video below).
The former Fox staffer’s comments come after the release of text transcripts from the Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit that show Tucker Carlson privately bashed former President Donald Trump while other network stars promoted 2020 election lies.
Stirewalt, during an interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, said he understood that Republicans would be upset about an election loss but “was not aware” of how audiences would react to the news.
“I was not aware, I did not understand how deeply afraid so many people where I worked were of their own audience,” said Stirewalt, who is now NewsNation’s political editor.
“And that is really what you get to see as this stuff comes out, which is afraid of their own audience and afraid to level with them and tell them how things are, and deal with it.”
Stirewalt added that the network thought it would be getting better ratings and keep the “sugar high” of viewership from the election.
“Really what you’re doing is hurting your credibility and buying yourself a long term problem,” Stirewalt said.
“So I watched Fox trade a short term problem, which would be the decline in ratings after a presidential election, which is what happens, that’s just the business. That’s how it goes. They traded that for this long term problem that they’re still dealing with.”