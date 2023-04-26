What's Hot

PoliticsFox Newstucker carlsonJonah Goldberg

Ex-Fox News Pundit Predicts What’s Next For Tucker Carlson

It's "absolutely true we haven’t seen the last of Tucker Carlson," said Jonah Goldberg, who quit Fox News in protest of Carlson's rhetoric.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Former Fox News commentator Jonah Goldberg has predicted what Tucker Carlson will do next following his surprise exit from the conservative network.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “This Morning,” Goldberg acknowledged the exact circumstances surrounding the departure of Carlson — who he has known for 25 years — were “still kind of opaque and murky.”

Carlson is yet to comment.

But Goldberg, who resigned from Fox in 2021 as a stand against Carlson’s rhetoric, said the controversial host would undoubtedly remain in the public eye.

“I think there’s a very real possibility goes full Joe Rogan, creates his own thing then he gets to do things on his terms,” Goldberg suggested of Carlson, who repeatedly pushed racist and xenophobic talking points on his show.

“He will definitely want to get the last word, or at least get his version of events,” he said, adding it is “absolutely true we haven’t seen the last of Tucker Carlson.”

With his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan built up one of the most popular podcasts in the world before signing to Spotify in 2020 in a $100 million exclusive deal.

Rogan’s show — and Spotify itself — has faced criticism, however, such as when it promoted misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

