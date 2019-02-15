Former GOP Rep: Emergency Declaration Making McConnell 'Eat A Manure Sandwich'

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has announced his support for President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration for border wall funding, former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) isn’t sure the senator is totally comfortable with the move.

“You’re watching Mitch McConnell eat a manure sandwich in this whole process,” Rogers, now a CNN contributor, said on the network Friday. “I think what he said is, ‘Listen, I’m weighing that the fact that another government shutdown is pretty damaging to the country ... and also the party, the Republican party as it stands today.’”

“You’re watching Mitch McConnell eat a manure sandwich in this whole process” -former House Intelligence Chairman @RepMikeRogers on McConnell saying Trump would sign bill to avoid a shutdown and declare a national emergency at the same time. https://t.co/ufFuK0DgjO pic.twitter.com/PQrSXfS9l3 — New Day (@NewDay) February 15, 2019

Though Trump intends to sign Congress’ spending plan on border security allocating $1.357 billion to the wall, he is expected to announce a grand total of roughly $8 billion in funding, most of which he plans to gain with his national emergency declaration.

Rogers speculated that McConnell is backing the idea “because he thought it expedient to make sure that the government didn’t shut down,” adding that “his isn’t a full-throated support of the national emergency ... and he’s not enjoying that manure sandwich right yet this morning.”

Republicans including Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.), Rand Paul (Ky.), John Cornyn (Texas), Susan Collins (Maine) and others have already voiced concerns over Trump’s strategy, some concerned it could set a precedent for Democrats to declare emergencies in order to implement their own initiatives.