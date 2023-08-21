Former NBA Employee Calls Out The League For Low Pay On Its Facebook Page

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A former NBA employee posted on the league’s Facebook page, claiming that the stress and long hours of his social media job weren’t worth the pay.

“I haven’t worked here in weeks,” the post reads. “Anyway, the NBA overextends [its] social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives for a salary of less than $50k annually after taxes.”

Advertisement

The former employee also called out the NBA’s commissioner.

“I worked 14 hour shifts without breaks at times. Shoutout Adam Silver.”

Looks like someone from the NBA social media team never got logged out and took full advantage….#mentalhealth pic.twitter.com/d9x0209mC7 — Aaron Washington (@A_a_ron25) August 21, 2023

The NBA currently has a production assistant job listed that pays $22.64 per hour. A job listing for project employee for social content doesn’t have a salary listed.

The former employee wrote in the post that he didn’t get health insurance until 90 days on the job.

“Glad I resigned, no need for a job to get in the way of your happiness.”

In another post, the former employee plugged his own business and included his personal email address. Both posts have since been deleted.

Neither the former employee or the NBA responded to a request for comment.

This isn’t the first time league employees have spoken up about low pay. In 2015, Lauren Herington, a former dancer for the Milwaukee Bucks, sued the team, alleging she was paid under minimum wage for the 2013 season. The team settled and paid $250,000 to about 40 dancers.