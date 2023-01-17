What's Hot

New York Republican Calls On Feds To Freeze George Santos' Campaign Funds

Oklahoma Investigators Searching For Body Of Missing 4-Year-Old Girl

Leslie Jones Burns 'Melting Candle' Mitch McConnell In 'Daily Show' Takedown

Baby, Teen Mom Among 6 Killed In Shooting At California Home

Vegas Goalie Files For Bankruptcy, Cites $50 Million Debt

'Wow!': Stephen Colbert Spots Awkward Joe Biden Brain Fart At MLK Day Event

Maren Morris Offers Teary Apology For Country Music's Lack Of LGBTQ Inclusion

Former 'American Idol' Finalist C.J. Harris Dead At 31

Arizona Dad Seeking Answers After Son Dies In State Care

Jeremy Clarkson Attempts A Second Public Apology For 'Horrible' Meghan Markle Column

Jimmy Fallon Imagines George Santos’ Latest Lie And TBH He Could Have Said It

Baby Yoda's Badass Powers Grow In New Trailer For 'The Mandalorian' Season 3

U.S. NewsNFL

Former NFL Player Arrested In Mississippi On Kidnap Charge

Jerrell Powe played defensive tackle for Ole Miss before joining the Kansas City Chiefs and later the Houston Texans.
AP

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — A former University of Mississippi and NFL football player has been arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping charges.

Jerrell Powe, 35, remained jailed Monday in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland with no bail set.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV that Powe and another person were arrested on Thursday at a bank in the city.

Myers said the kidnapping began in Laurel, 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Jackson, and ended after the victim was able to contact Ridgeland police. He said the victim is safe.

Powe is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday.

Jerrell Powe, a former University of Mississippi and NFL football player, was arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping charges.
Jerrell Powe, a former University of Mississippi and NFL football player, was arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping charges.
via Associated Press

Powe played defensive tackle for Ole Miss from 2008 to 2010. He finished with 69 tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 37 games. Powe was named Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference in 2009 and 2010.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft.

He played in 12 games over three seasons for the Chiefs, garnering eight tackles and one sack. Powe played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2014, recording 10 tackles.

Related

NFL
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community