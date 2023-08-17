Former Nixon Counsel Believes Giuliani Will End Up Bankrupt With Court-Appointed Lawyer

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rudy Giuliani, indicted Monday on election interference charges, might lose it all.

The former New York City mayor has steadily revealed himself as a key figure in former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to remain in power after the 2020 election and was slammed this week with 13 charges in Georgia related to election tampering.

John Dean, who served as White House Counsel to former President Richard Nixon, told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source” Wednesday that Giuliani’s legal bills could lead him to file for bankruptcy — and go to trial with nothing but a court-appointed lawyer.

“I think he’s in deep trouble,” Dean told Collins. “The government’s case looks like it’s overwhelming … [and] Trump could not pardon him in Georgia if he is indeed convicted in Georgia. I don’t think Trump is going to make it back to the White House.”

Giuliani was indicted among 19 other defendants, including Trump, and hit with 13 charges, including a violation of the RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), soliciting the violation of oath by a public official and conspiracy to commit forgery.

The once-popular New Yorker is thus ironically being cornered by the same legal act he famously wielded himself to fight organized crime as mayor. Dean believes Giuliani — who reportedly traveled to Mar-a-Lago to beg Trump for money — has meager options.

Giuliani was indicted Monday in Georgia and with 13 charges — and is reportedly going broke. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

“Well, he can get a court-appointed lawyer at some stage,” he told Collins. “Representing yourself is the worst option because anyone … is likely to make bad decisions about that representation. I think Rudy is likely to go into Chapter 11 bankruptcy of some sort.”

Dean continued, “I understand his apartment is on the market, it could raise several million dollars, but he probably has a lot of debt he has to handle immediately as well, so I think bankruptcy is a potential and maybe a court-appointed attorney.”

The former counsel began comparing this plight to that of a Shakespearean tragedy before correcting himself and stating he doesn’t “really” think about The Bard when seeing Giuliani on TV — and while “no one wishes him ill,” he’s “gotten himself where he is.”

Dean optimistically proffered Wednesday that “more Republicans” might start to rescind support for Trump due to his mounting indictments. While it remains to be seen if the former president will actually go to prison, Dean is rather confident about Giuliani’s future.