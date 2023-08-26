Thief Swipes Former North Dakota Governor's SUV During Morning Radio Show Gig

LOADING ERROR LOADING

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer learned a lesson about his car keys after his vehicle was stolen as he hosted a Fargo radio show.

Schafer was guest hosting KFGO’s “News and Views” program Friday morning when police called the station to ask if he owned a 2020 GMC Yukon, the station reported.

It turns out that the SUV had been stolen out of the station’s parking lot. The thief apparently drove it to a probation office and surrendered to authorities, Schafer said.

The vehicle has a push-button start feature and requires a key fob to be in the vehicle before it can be operated. But Schafer had left a spare fob inside, enabling the thief to start it up and drive off.

The former governor and U.S. agriculture secretary says he’s been warned about being more careful.