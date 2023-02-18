What's Hot

Did Johnny Knoxville Just Spoil The Location Of The Next 'White Lotus' Season?

Alison Brie Opens Up About Shooting Sex Scenes Directed By Husband Dave Franco

Olivia Colman Exacts Sweet Revenge For Paul Rudd Snub With Radio Prank

Ryan Seacrest Tears Up As 'Live' Replacement Host Mark Consuelos Honors Him

'American Idol' Kellie Pickler's Husband, Kyle Jacobs, Dies Of Apparent Suicide At Age 49

Even Rupert Murdoch Ripped Rudy Giuliani's 'Crazy' Election Press Conference: Court Filing

North Korea Fires Missile As U.S. And South Korea Prepare For Drills

Liam Neeson Reveals Why He Isn't Pleased With The Amount Of 'Star Wars' Spinoffs

1 Dead In Collapse Of Alaska Building Housing CrossFit Gym

Trump Seeks To Bar Testimony Of Other Accusers In Rape Trial

Another House Republican Is Under Fire For Reportedly Embellishing His Résumé

Lawsuit Alleges Man Froze To Death In Alabama Jail

U.S. NewsU.S. NewsPoliticsJimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter Enters Hospice Care: Charity

It said he has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”
AP
|
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter, the oldest former U.S. chief executive ever, will quietly mark his 97th birthday at home in southwest Georgia on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, an aide said. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter, the oldest former U.S. chief executive ever, will quietly mark his 97th birthday at home in southwest Georgia on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, an aide said. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
via Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Carter Center said Saturday that former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care.

The charity created by the 98-year-old former president said on Twitter that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

It said he has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th U.S. president when he defeated former President Gerald R. Ford in 1976. He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

In August 2015, Carter had a small cancerous mass removed from his liver. The following year, Carter announced that he needed no further treatment, as an experimental drug had eliminated any sign of cancer.

Carter celebrated his most recent birthday in October with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.

The Carter Center, which the 39th president and the former first lady established after their one White House term, last year marked 40 years of promoting democracy and conflict resolution, monitoring elections, and advancing public health in the developing world.

James Earl Carter Jr. won the 1976 presidential election after beginning the campaign as a little-known, one-term Georgia governor. His surprise performance in the Iowa caucuses established the small, Midwestern state as an epicenter of presidential politics. Carter went on to defeat Ford in the general election, largely on the strength of sweeping the South before his native region shifted heavily to Republicans.

Related

U.S. NewsPoliticsJimmy Carterpresident jimmy carter
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community