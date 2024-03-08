Former 'Teletubbies' Sun Baby Welcomes Child Of Her Own And We're All Feeling Old

The “Teletubbies” Sun Baby has become a mom and welcomed a baby of her own.
Audiences might remember Jessica Smith from the popular children’s series as the laughing infant at the center of the sun. Smith first shared the news of her daughter’s birth in January, but has since made millions of millennials feel incredibly old with her social media updates.
“Wow, time really does fly by quickly,” wrote one user on X Friday. “I’m starting to feel like I’m getting older, even though I’m only in my thirties. Anyway, it’s interesting if they created a new rendition of the Teletubbies … featuring her baby girl as the adorable sun.”
Smith and her partner Ricky Latham welcomed Poppy Rae Latham in early January. The former child star posted the first image of her daughter on Jan. 15, in which Poppy grabs her finger, celebrating “one whole week” with her.
She has since shared nearly a dozen more images that chronicle her adjustment to life as a mom, replete with hashtags including #babycuddles, #newparents and #tummytime. Smith, who starred in all 365 episodes of the “Teletubbies,” announced her pregnancy in October.
“I am feeling overwhelmed with the amount of love I am receiving from people around the world,” the 27-year-old actor told ET at the time. “I have received countless messages congratulating me and wishing us well for the future.”
Smith was only 9 months old when she was cast on “Teletubbies” — which ran from 1997 to 2001 — as the Sun Baby that summons the show’s titular characters at the beginning and end of each episode. The Brit is still astounded by the impact the show has had on her generation.
Her role famously remained uncredited until 2014, when Smith was first identified.
“I am still overwhelmed with the amount of people who have watched and are watching ‘Teletubbies,’ the amount of messages I received and hearing the stories told by people around the world,” she told ET in October. “She will be watching my version of ‘Teletubbies.’”
Former fans of the show are equal parts wondering if Smith’s daughter could star in a potential reboot and flummoxed at the passage of time — as evident by the hilarious, bleak and cheeky posts on social media.