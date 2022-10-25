Former Trump Aide Hope Hicks Sits For Interview With Jan. 6 Committee: Reports

A former top aide to former President Donald Trump took part in a deposition with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Hope Hicks, who served as Trump’s aide before becoming communications director and eventually landing a role as a senior White House advisor, took part in an interview with the Jan. 6 committee Tuesday, The New York Times first reported. The details of the interview have not yet been made public.

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack that left five dead and more than 140 officers injured voted unanimously earlier this month to subpoena Trump to testify under oath about his involvement in the attack and his attempt to stop the certification process for President Joe Biden. Trump responded to the news by issuing a 14-page letter that ranted about a “Rigged and Stolen” election.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice chair, said she wouldn’t accept live television testimony from Trump.