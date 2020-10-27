Ex-Trump Officials Line Up Against Him In Damning New Republican Ad

Several key officials who’ve served in high-level positions in the administration of President Donald Trump are speaking out against him in a new video from Republican Voters Against Trump.

And they’re urging Americans to vote for his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“It is so much worse than it looks,” says Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019.

“We will no longer be America after four more years of Trump,” warns Olivia Troye, a former senior aide to Vice President Mike Pence who was involved in the coronavirus task force until July.

All three have endorsed Biden.

The new spot also includes outside footage of former national security adviser John Bolton, who has said that Trump is not fit for office and that said he is voting against him. However, Bolton has also said he isn’t voting for Biden, either.