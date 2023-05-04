Former UC Davis Student Arrested In 3 Stabbings

Davis, Сalifornia, USA - November 11, 2013: Street sign of UC Davis, in Davis, CA. Juanmonino via Getty Images

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested for allegedly committing three recent stabbings, including two that were fatal, city police said.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said Thursday that Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody Wednesday after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect in a local park. Pytel says that Dominguez had a large knife in his backpack. He was wearing the same clothes described by witnesses who saw the third stabbing.

Pytel says police believe Dominguez is responsible for all three stabbings.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Dominguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Statement Following Davis Police Department Briefing: UC Davis learned that the city of Davis police, UC Davis police, and the FBI have identified and arrested a suspect in all three stabbing incidents. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/3TlqUDEkEG — UC Davis (@ucdavis) May 4, 2023

NBC affiliate KCRA-TV in Sacramento, California, reported it captured aerial footage of police Wednesday afternoon speaking with a person near a downtown park where the second victim, a 20-year-old student at the University of California, Davis, was killed.

Officers were then seen placing the person in the back of a patrol car.

The person has been identified as Carlos Dominguez. Dominguez was in his third year at UC Davis until April 25, 2023, when he was separated for academic reasons. (2/5) — UC Davis (@ucdavis) May 4, 2023

Davis is a small city about 70 miles northeast of San Francisco and 15 miles west of Sacramento. There are roughly 67,000 residents in the city in addition to more than 13,000 students who live on the UC Davis campus.

Davis police did not return phone calls and emails seeking more information.

The first death was reported Thursday when officers found David Henry Breaux, 50, in downtown’s Central Park, hunched over a bench where he often sat or slept.

The second victim, Karim Abou Najm, was found Saturday night at Sycamore Park with multiple stab wounds.