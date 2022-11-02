Mystery Man Goes Full 'Forrest Gump' Running Away From Police

Police in Pottsville, Arkansas, were left puzzled after a mystery man ran from a traffic stop in a scene that could have been straight out of the hit movie “Forrest Gump.”

Police dashcam video shows the man exiting a vehicle an officer had pulled over for a stop sign violation, dumping his bag on the ground and sprinting away. The footage is not unlike Tom Hanks’ iconic running in the 1994 film.

Advertisement

The bag contained nothing illegal, police said on Facebook.

The driver and two other passengers didn’t actually know the man and had just given him a ride, police added.

Officers issued a warning to the driver over the stop sign violation.

Police said they were not looking for the runner.

“There is no reason to be alarmed,” they added.