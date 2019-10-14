Fort Worth Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home

Jefferson died at the scene. There was no indication Dean or the other officers identified themselves to Jefferson or knocked on the front door of the house before the shooting, officials said.

Merritt said Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew moments before she was killed. She went to the window when she heard a noise outside and was shot, Merritt said. The attorney said Jefferson’s nephew was in the room at the time of the shooting.

Dean was served a written administrative complaint the following day, placed on administrative leave and stripped of his badge and firearm, Kraus said at a news conference on Monday afternoon.