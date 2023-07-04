At least three people were killed and eight injured in a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday evening, authorities said, according to multiple news reports.

The shooting reportedly took place at 11:40 p.m. following an annual festival called ComoFest in the neighborhood of Como.

Advertisement

Police responding to the scene found multiple people with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Of the 11 people shot, one is a minor, CNN reported, citing a press release from the Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit.

Authorities haven’t made any arrests so far, and the motive behind the shooting is unclear. No suspects have been named.

Police Capt. Shawn Murray said officers had a hard time navigating “quickly into the area” because of heavy traffic and fireworks being shot off, while people were racing to flee the scene in response to the gunshots.

“It was a large crowd so a large police presence had responded to multiple victims being shot along with MedStar and Fire Department personnel,” Murray told reporters overnight Monday. “Once we had the scene secure, I know persons were transported to the hospital in private vehicles as well as with MedStar ambulances.”

Advertisement

One officer had to drive a gunshot victim who required urgent medical attention to a nearby ambulance because the vehicle would have a hard time entering the area, Murray explained.

Murray added that the department’s homicide unit was on the scene overnight looking for evidence.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia on Monday night, a woman wearing a bulletproof vest shot and killed five people and injured two boys, aged 2 and 13, police said.

Over the weekend, two people were killed and 28 were injured after shots were fired at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday, according to police.