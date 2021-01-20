'Fortunate Son' Plays Again At Trump Farewell, Ignoring Irony And Backlash

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” blared perhaps one last time for President Donald Trump on Wednesday ― and Twitter users couldn’t believe it.

The 1969 hit, which blasted privileged draft dodgers during the Vietnam War, had become a regular on the Trump playlist for campaign rallies and appearances.

It again played on the loudspeaker at Joint Base Andrews as the crowd awaited Trump’s arrival aboard Marine One to depart for Florida into civilian life as the election loser.