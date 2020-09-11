President Donald Trump disembarked Air Force One in Michigan Thursday to the rock ‘n’ roll classic “Fortunate Son.”

But instead of acting as a campaign rally hype song, it played more like a diss track.

John Fogerty wrote the 1969 protest anthem for his band Creedence Clearwater Revival, calling out class differences that allowed the privileged to avoid the Vietnam War while the less fortunate could not.

“It ain’t me

It ain’t me

I ain’t no millionaire’s son, no, no

It ain’t me

It ain’t me

I ain’t no fortunate one, no,” he sings.

Oh, the irony (pay attention to the lyrics) pic.twitter.com/hAmzO3uSZi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2020

Irony, anyone?

Trump, of course, inherited wealth and has been called a draft dodger for a claim of bone spurs in his foot that allowed him to skip military service during the Vietnam War. Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, an Afghan War veteran, accused the president of exploiting his privilege.

The daughters of the podiatrist who reportedly diagnosed Trump told The New York Times in December that the finding was made as “a favor” to Trump’s father Fred Trump.

“Fortunate Son” plays as Trump de-planes, an entry for the “nobody listened to the lyrics” hall of fame. pic.twitter.com/fJBPI7CxGQ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 10, 2020

It isn’t the first time the playlist for a Trump event has raised eyebrows. Last month “Live and Let Die” blared before his speech in Clyde, Ohio ― quite the musical choice for a president whose mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic doubtlessly contributed to a higher death toll. And he had used that song before.

His campaign also regularly uses songs by artists who hold Trump in contempt.

