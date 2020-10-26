Fortune Feimster Says Concerns For Same-Sex Marriage's Future Prompted Her To Wed Early

Fortune Feimster surprised fans this weekend by revealing that she and longtime girlfriend Jacquelyn Smith tied the knot.

The actor and comedian, whose credits include “The Mindy Project” and “The L Word: Generation Q,” married Smith Friday in Malibu, California. The ceremony was attended by the couple’s Pomeranian rescue, Biggie, who served as ring bearer, along with a handful of guests. It was streamed live over Zoom to both Feimster and Smith’s family members in North Carolina and Michigan, respectively.

“We purposefully kept it small for the reasons of it being during a pandemic,” Feimster told People in an interview published Sunday. “I think it ended up being even more special for us and for our friends because 2020 has been so overshadowed by so much loss for so many people, and hardships and anxiety. It was just a nice, special, happy day where for one day you didn’t think about that, all the stuff that’s been going on.”

The two women began dating in 2015, just one day after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, and got engaged three years later.

In June, Feimster wrote on Instagram that the pair had been planning a larger ceremony for their nuptials shortly before the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March.

She and Smith decided to move forward with their nuptials given renewed concerns over the future of marriage equality. On Monday, the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, solidifying a conservative majority on the high court.

Though recent polls indicate widespread support for same-sex marriage among Americans, many human rights advocates fear that Barrett’s appointment will put marriage equality, along with other LGBTQ rights, in jeopardy.

“The fact that our hard-earned right to marry could now be at stake is devastating,” Feimster wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “We will scramble to figure this out before those rights may no longer be available. ... To have to continue fighting for this equal right is just wrong.”

While hopeful that marriage equality “is here to stay,” Feimster told People that she and Smith decided to be “proactive.”

“You just don’t know what will happen when the tide shifts so significantly with the Supreme Court,” she said. “You hope that they listen to the country. I mean, the majority of people support marriage equality. You want that to be the voice that guides them in that decision, but you just don’t know.”