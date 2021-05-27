Foster Friess, Prominent GOP Donor, Dies At 81

Wealthy Republican donor Foster Friess died Thursday at the age of 81.

Friess, who identified as a born-again Christian, was a philanthropist and the founder of mutual fund manager Friess Associates.

A Wyoming resident, Freiss was a major donor backing Rick Santorum’s 2012 presidential campaign. At the time, he gave more than $2 million to the Red, White and Blue Fund, a super PAC supporting the former Pennsylvania senator in the Republican presidential primary.

During the Santorum campaign, Friess sparked outrage by joking about contraception, saying that “back in my days ... gals put [Bayer aspirin] between their knees” to prevent pregnancy.

Friess was a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

In 2016, after Trump suggested a Muslim judge would be biased, Foster echoed the Islamophobic sentiment, telling CNBC that Muslim people “have a different kind of worldview” and “would prefer to have the Quran be the dominant guiding force for our country.”