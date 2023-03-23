What's Hot

Pat Sajak Gets Physical With Contestant In Wild ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Moment

Zach Braff Finally Addresses ‘Garden State’ Manic Pixie Dream Girl Controversy

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By ‘Famous TV Judge’

'Don't Say Gay' Lawmaker Pleads Guilty To COVID Relief Fraud

Rare Tornado Near Los Angeles Rips Building Roofs; 1 Injured

James Marsden Would Change 1 Big Thing About His Looks If He Quit Acting

Michigan GOP Refuses To Back Down After Comparing Gun Reform To The Holocaust

K-Pop Star Chaeyoung Apologizes For Wearing A T-Shirt With Swastika Symbol

HBCU Grad Makes History As First Black Female Neurosurgeon Resident At Vanderbilt

Kelly Ripa Airs Her 'Biggest Complaint' About Husband Mark Consuelos

Florence Pugh Puts Sexy Twist On Classic Suit And Tie At ‘A Good Person’ Premiere

Tucker Carlson Mocked After Delivering Most Epic Self-Own Of All Time

SportsNFLcancer hodgkin lymphoma

NFL Tight End Foster Moreau Learns Shocking Diagnosis In Free Agency Health Exam

The former Raiders player said the "free agency period has been life-changing for me."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

NFL tight end Foster Moreau, who played with the Las Vegas Raiders the last four seasons, said Wednesday he discovered he had Hodgkin lymphoma during a routine free-agency health exam. The player had been visiting several teams for next season, but is now sidelined to “fight a new opponent,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me,” Moreau wrote on Twitter. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.”

Moreau, 25, pledged to “go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love!”

Hodgkin lymphoma is a blood cancer that attacks the lymphatic system. It is“one of the most curable forms of cancer,” according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Moreau, an LSU alum, caught 91 passes, including a career-high 33 last season, for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Raiders.

Foster Moreau after a 2022 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Las Vegas.
Foster Moreau after a 2022 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Las Vegas.
Chris Unger via Getty Images

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, now with the Saints, tweeted: “Love you and we are here for you ... praying for you brother!”

Quarterback Derek Carr, left, and tight end Foster Moreau celebrate during a 2022 game against the Houston Texans in Las Vegas.
Quarterback Derek Carr, left, and tight end Foster Moreau celebrate during a 2022 game against the Houston Texans in Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community