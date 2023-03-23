NFL Tight End Foster Moreau Learns Shocking Diagnosis In Free Agency Health Exam

NFL tight end Foster Moreau, who played with the Las Vegas Raiders the last four seasons, said Wednesday he discovered he had Hodgkin lymphoma during a routine free-agency health exam. The player had been visiting several teams for next season, but is now sidelined to “fight a new opponent,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me,” Moreau wrote on Twitter. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.”

Advertisement

Moreau, 25, pledged to “go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love!”

Hodgkin lymphoma is a blood cancer that attacks the lymphatic system. It is“one of the most curable forms of cancer,” according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Moreau, an LSU alum, caught 91 passes, including a career-high 33 last season, for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Raiders.

Foster Moreau after a 2022 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Las Vegas. Chris Unger via Getty Images

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, now with the Saints, tweeted: “Love you and we are here for you ... praying for you brother!”

Advertisement