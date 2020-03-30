Foster Puppies Take A Very Good Field Trip To A Closed Aquarium

They say every dog has its day — and for two lucky foster pups from the Atlanta Humane Society, that day arrived last week.

On Tuesday, fur met fins when 2-month-old Jack Russell terrier mixes Odie and Carmel ran wild at the empty Georgia Aquarium, which is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video the Atlanta Humane Society posted on Twitter Thursday, the two sibling puppies — both of whom live in foster homes — are set loose in the aquarium to get some much-needed exercise and make some colorful new friends.

“We have a history of supporting each other and this play date was no exception,” Jessica Fontana, the senior director of communications and marketing events at the Georgia Aquarium, told People. “They are continuing to care for their animals during this global pandemic, as are we, and this was a way to give the puppies a fun day and put a much-needed smile on a lot of faces.”

The Georgia Aquarium isn’t the only one setting up cute interspecies meetups. Earlier this month, the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago let their penguins out of their habitat to waddle around the rest of the facility’s grounds.

They even wore their very best tuxedos for the field trip:

Now, we’re just waiting to see what other animals get the opportunity to explore random closed aquariums. We think videos of seals, turtles, sea lions or any otter species would do swimmingly online.