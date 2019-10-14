This Bride's 4 Grandmas Were The Flower Girls At Her Wedding

Natalie Caho Photography Tennessee couple Tanner and Lyndsey Raby married on Sept. 22.

This wedding had a whole lot of flower power, thanks to the couple’s not one, not two, not three, but four grandmas who acted as co-flower girls on the big day.

Bride Lyndsey Raby knew her Sept. 22 wedding to groom Tanner wouldn’t be complete without these cherished family members in the bridal party.

“I knew as soon as I was engaged I wanted to involve my grandmothers,” the bride, who tied the knot at Ocoee Crest in Benton, Tennessee, told HuffPost. “I felt so blessed to have them all here so I wanted them to be involved too.”

Natalie Caho Photography The grandmas carried little flower petal baskets that said, "Here comes the bride."

From left to right in the photo above, the flower girls included the bride’s 90-year-old great-grandmother, Kathleen Brown; the groom’s 70-year-old grandmother, Joyce Raby; the bride’s 76-year-old grandmother, Wanda Grant; and the bride’s 72-year-old grandmother, Betty Brown.

Photographer Natalie Caho shared one of the images on her Instagram, writing, “I’ve seen a lot of cute flower girls in my day, but these four gals take the cake.” And we couldn’t agree more.

Natalie Caho Photography The bride's great-grandmother Kathleen Brown tossing some flower petals.

Natalie Caho Photography The bride's grandmas Wanda and Betty looked so lovely in their lace dresses.

“Most girls are lucky to even have one grandmother present,” Caho told HuffPost. “And the fact that [Lyndsey] had four was a big deal that she wanted to savor.”

Natalie Caho Photography Here comes the groom's gorgeous grandmother, Joyce!

When Raby asked her grandmas to take on the role of flower girls, she said they were “ecstatic.”

“I do believe they were more excited than my bridesmaids,” Raby said.

For other engaged couples considering asking their grandparents to be part of the wedding party, Raby said do it.

“It means so much to them and it will mean so much more to you,” she said.