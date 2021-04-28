Four Seasons Total Landscaping got in a dig Wednesday after federal agents raided the Manhattan home and office of Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

“Wrong apartment,” the marketing-savvy Philadelphia landscaping business wrote in a viral tweet. “We kicked him out months ago.”

Wrong apartment. We kicked him out months ago. pic.twitter.com/uDb84az8Qq — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) April 28, 2021

Feds searched the former New York City mayor’s apartment on Madison Avenue and his office on Park Avenue, seizing computers and cellphones as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into his business dealings. The full scope of the investigation is unclear. However, it’s believed to be linked at least in part to his involvement with Ukraine when Trump was trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s son.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping, not a luxury hotel but a small business on an industrial street in Holmesburg, made international headlines last year when Giuliani hosted a “big press conference” in its parking lot for Trump less than an hour before news broke that Biden was projected to win the 2020 election.

“Lawyers Press Conference at Four Seasons, Philadelphia,” Trump tweeted at the time. He later clarified that the presidential presser, which he would not attend, would be at “Four Seasons Landscaping.”

With the combination of Giuliani’s off-the-rails, conspiracy-laden rant and its absurd location, the event became the source of intense media attention and widespread hilarity for weeks. Among several deep dives into the fiasco was one from The Philadelphia Inquirer, which found that the owner of the business, Marie Siravo, had expressed lukewarm support for Trump on a Facebook post though appeared to have no ties to the local Republican Party. Most people concluded the whole thing had to be a mistake, though it turned out to be in Trump’s communication of the location rather than the actual booking of the venue.

Siravo told the Inquirer at the time that she and her team were taking a nonpartisan stance. “It didn’t matter which side this was. We would’ve done this for the Biden campaign. How do you turn down a president or a president-elect, you know what I mean? It was just so exciting that this was here.”

The business has reportedly since sold more than $1 million worth of merchandise featuring slogans like “Lawn and Order.”