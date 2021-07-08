Four Seasons Total Landscaping To Host Punk Show, And Twitter Is Amped

Well, we suppose Rudy Giuliani’s press conference did feel like complete anarchy.

Laura Jane Grace of the punk band Against Me! will be playing a solo set at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping on Aug. 21, the groundskeeping company and others tweeted on Thursday. The show will also feature a performance by Brendan Kelly of the Lawrence Arms.

According to Grace, tickets for the show, which went on sale Thursday, sold out in 17 minutes.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping made headlines last year when Giuliani hosted a “big press conference” in its parking lot for former President Donald Trump.

It is assumed that Trump’s former lawyer (or someone on his team) made a gloriously bad blunder and mistook the small business for the ritzy Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, resulting in a presser situated near an adult book store and a crematorium.

“This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA shit show,” Grace said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone.

Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! performs during BottleRock Napa Valley 2019.

“Ever since I saw my personal hero Rudy Giuliani humiliate himself for the good of the nation at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, I knew I wanted to go there and follow in his footsteps, then shop at the porn store, and eventually move off this mortal coil by being burned at the neighboring crematorium,” Kelly said in a statement, per Stereogun. “It’s not often you get to touch history, but that’s what Laura and I will be doing in this most hallowed of political and mulching grounds.”

Folks on Twitter found the troll pretty amusing.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping is now hosting concerts and I hope everyone comes to the show dressed as Rudy Giuliani and moshes super hard. https://t.co/btRZC9JB1P — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) July 8, 2021

Did NOT have THIS on my 21st Century Kafka Bingo Card, @LauraJaneGrace @badsandwich. https://t.co/fsFrmqBHNh — Evan Shapiro (@eshap) July 8, 2021

Four Seasons Total Landscaping is a concert venue now and I think that’s a good example of how you never know when the chance to reinvent yourself is going to come or what it will look like. — Sean Gibson (@TunafishTiger) July 8, 2021

please god i hope this four seasons total landscaping story line continues to pop up in the most random ways for the next 30 years https://t.co/YEX7tVLAhT — Matt DeMichiel (@mattdemichiel) July 8, 2021

Four Seasons Total Landscaping is having concerts between the orange hose and fire extinguisher now. pic.twitter.com/7BXUDHv3bU — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) July 8, 2021

i don't know what timeline this is but I fucking love it https://t.co/ZTpRjeoErA — Richie "The Tits" Tozier (@princesDameron) July 8, 2021

Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Philadelphia, must feel deeply hurt that it is no longer used as venue for speeches and appearances by members of ex-President’s entourage. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 8, 2021

my hope is that four seasons total landscaping becoming a concert venue is the only enduring legacy of the trump administration https://t.co/TyOpHl3hOZ — BPLewis (@BPLewis) July 8, 2021

Four Seasons Total Landscaping also had some fun on Twitter with the announcement.

Grace hinted Tuesday on Twitter that she would announce the “most insane show I will ever be a part of” on Thursday.

“I will literally never play a venue with more class & prestige,” she added.

She also gave Kelly credit for the “brilliant” idea of playing at the notorious location.

Here’s hoping that Grace and Kelly don’t get too overwhelmed by the attention their show is getting before the big day.