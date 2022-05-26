10-Year-Old Tried To Call 911 During Texas Shooting Before Being Killed

“My [granddaughter] was shot and killed for trying to call 911, she died a hero trying to get help for her and her fellow classmates,” Arreola told The Daily Beast.

Arreola also said the gunman had told the students, “You’re going to die.”

“And [Amerie] had her phone and she called 911,” the grandmother explained. “And instead of grabbing it and breaking it or taking it from her, he shot her ... She was sitting right next to her best friend. Her best friend was covered in her blood.”