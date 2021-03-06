Two More Former Aides Allege Uncomfortable Encounters With Andrew Cuomo

“This did not happen,” he told the Post. “Karen Hinton is a known antagonist of the governor’s who is attempting to take advantage of this moment to score cheap points with made up allegations from 21 years ago.”

As for the account by Liss, Cuomo spokesperson Richard Azzopardi brushed it off. He told the Journal: “Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures. At the public open-house mansion reception, there are hundreds of people, and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That’s what people in politics do.”

But three other women who worked in Cuomo’s office also told the Post that he asked them about their dating lives. They didn’t see the questions as sexual propositions, but did believe it was part of the culture of Cuomo’s office that they found “degrading” to women, the Post reported.