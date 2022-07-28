'Fox & Friends' Tries To Comfort Trump After Reporting Very Bad Poll Numbers

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” took some desperate measures to appease former President Donald Trump after reporting that most Republicans don’t want him to run again in 2024.

Although it’s unlikely the news would get the conservative network’s audience in a tizzy, Doocy’s colleague Brian Kilmeade seemed very concerned about the reaction from one viewer in particular: Trump himself.

“If the former president is watching, you should know those are just the numbers you are relaying,” Kilmeade said, emphasizing that Doocy “didn’t come up with those numbers.”

Doocy then remarked that he thought the poll was “fascinating,” prompting Kilmeade to snark that CNN is “right as often as Halley’s Comet comes by.”

Doocy’s response: “So, you are saying all we talked about for the last four minutes is not accurate?”

Trump, who has repeatedly teased that he’ll run again, famously throws fits when he sees something on TV he doesn’t like. On Monday, for example, after “Fox & Friends” reported another poll, Trump ripped “the show as “terrible” and “gone to the dark side” on his social media site, and accused it of botching his poll numbers “on purpose.”

Kilmeade reminded Doocy that the embattled ex-president might not be happy with the latest poll news, either.

“I’m just saying, Donald Trump is watching,” Kilmeade continued. “If Donald Trump is watching, just let him know we didn’t come up with that number. That’s what the poll said.”

Watch the bootlicking below:

Possibly the most pathetic thing I've seen on TV



Doocy: 55% of Republicans want someone other than Trump



Kilmeade: If Trump is watching just let him know we didn't come up with those numbers!



(He then tries to invalidate the poll they just bashed Biden w/)



h/t @Payarm18 pic.twitter.com/vguhXXfVSf — Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 28, 2022

Naturally, Twitter users had strong reactions to the groveling.

Fox News in no longer just propaganda. It's worse!https://t.co/WaxbcDIQLK — R. S. S. (@_R_S_S_) July 28, 2022

.@kilmeade has worn out multiple knee pads praising Trump in his own special way. @FoxNews — Morris Dalla Costa (@MorrisDCosta) July 28, 2022

cuck kilmeade — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 28, 2022

good to see my old friends still being the fuck-up hacks i remember https://t.co/pGkJgCLUYL — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 28, 2022

We all know where Kilmeade worships. pic.twitter.com/NuHtThfrVy — @twindad75 (@twindad7536) July 28, 2022

On a related note: Researchers find a correlation between support for Trump and men who search Google for topics like “how to get girls” and “penis enlargement.” https://t.co/eJMBQ871SG — Bob Drummond (@bobdrummond) July 28, 2022