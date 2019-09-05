Could President Donald Trump’s feud with Fox News soon be back on?

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade risked sparking the fury of the president on Thursday morning when he admitted Trump should not have campaigned in 2016 on the promise that Mexico would pay for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump’s pledge became a notorious chant at his rallies ahead of the election.

“The president never should have said Mexico is going to pay for the wall, though he says they’re going to get it in fees at border crossings,” acknowledged Kilmeade as he dissected headlines about the Trump administration’s diversion of funding from other projects to pay for the barrier.

“I think he did think initially he would find a way for Mexico to pay for it,” responded co-host Steve Doocy. “But as we know, that did not work.”

