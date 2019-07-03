A new patriotism poll suggests a majority of Americans aren’t totally thrilled about their country.
According to Gallup, only 45 percent are “extremely proud” to be an American ― the lowest number in the 19 years the polling company has been asking the question.
The low results inspired another question from “Fox & Friends First,” the network’s early early morning show: “What do you think is causing the decline?”
Twitter users were more than happy to help explain things with brutal honesty.
However, one Twitter user was pretty sure of the real cause of the decline.
