Fox Runs Amok At Arizona State Football Game And It's Wild

The crafty creature looked right at home during the Trojans-Sun Devils game.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

A wild fox scampered onto the football field during the USC-Arizona State game in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday and had the run of the place.

The fox trotted up the Sun Devil Stadium steps, stayed under a seat for a while, and later returned to the field.

The game was delayed while two-legged pursuers tried to corral the critter, NBC Los Angeles noted.

If the fox looked at home in the video, that’s because it was.

“A fox family has lived next to the stadium for several years,” a university spokesperson told NBC Los Angeles. “They hang out in the stadium looking for food. To those of us that work there this was not a surprise.”

The fox eventually exited, the Arizona Republic noted with a clip from ASU’s football Twitter account.

USC football’s Twitter captioned the video “Good dog,” which may have been a joke. But Arizona State wasn’t about to let it go.

As for the game, the Sun Devils won, 31-16.

A fox makes its way out of the end zone at Sun Devil Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Southern California on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.
A fox makes its way out of the end zone at Sun Devil Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Southern California on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.
via Associated Press
