Fox Runs Amok At Arizona State Football Game And It's Wild

A wild fox scampered onto the football field during the USC-Arizona State game in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday and had the run of the place.

The fox trotted up the Sun Devil Stadium steps, stayed under a seat for a while, and later returned to the field.

FOX ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/74HpVMlPHy — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 7, 2021

The game was delayed while two-legged pursuers tried to corral the critter, NBC Los Angeles noted.

If the fox looked at home in the video, that’s because it was.

“A fox family has lived next to the stadium for several years,” a university spokesperson told NBC Los Angeles. “They hang out in the stadium looking for food. To those of us that work there this was not a surprise.”

The fox eventually exited, the Arizona Republic noted with a clip from ASU’s football Twitter account.

The fox has left the building. 🦊 pic.twitter.com/sKhQojlv1d — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 7, 2021

USC football’s Twitter captioned the video “Good dog,” which may have been a joke. But Arizona State wasn’t about to let it go.

It's a fox, but ok... https://t.co/POBpYkLI2e — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 7, 2021

As for the game, the Sun Devils won, 31-16.