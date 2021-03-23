Eric Spinato, the head booker and senior story editor for the Fox Business Network, died Sunday of COVID-19.

His brother, Dean, wrote on Instagram: “COVID took my brother. He was a gem and one of a kind. I love you Bro.”

Spinato worked at Fox for 20 years and also did stints at both CNN and MSNBC.

“Eric was an immensely gifted and aggressive booker, and was renowned for booking the innumerable ‘gets’” seen over the years on Fox Business News and Fox News, said a memo sent Monday to employees from Fox executives.

“He was always willing to lend a hand to help a colleague, mentor union staffers or troubleshoot an issue. Countless bookers throughout the industry learned the ropes and tools of the trade from Eric at one point or another in their careers. HIs excitement, positivity and energetic team spirit were one of a kind and will be greatly missed,” the memo added.

The company expressed condolences to Spinato’s family, including his two sons.

Several journalists and news producers have died of COVID-19.

While Fox as a company has instituted protocols to help keep employees safe from the coronavirus, some Fox News personalities have spread dangerous misinformation about the pandemic. They’ve played down the threat of the virus and denigrated safety guidelines, such as wearing masks and maintaining recommended social distancing. Sean Hannity told viewers last week that it’s fine not to get the vaccine against COVID-19.

