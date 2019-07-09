Fox Business Guest Spins Poll About Not Affording Retirement In Worst Possible Way

I guess I’m one of those people who plans never to retire. I mean, is bowling that interesting? Is fishing that interesting? I happen to love my work. Why do I want to stop it? It’s not like it hurts. Why would I stop it? This is great. What a great country where we have the opportunity to keep working. What a miracle where our lives are long enough and we’re healthy enough and mentally alert enough so we don’t have to retire like generations before us. This is a great blessing. You should embrace it.