Fox Business Guest Spins Poll About Not Affording Retirement In Worst Possible Way

A guest on Fox Business put a terrible spin on a new poll that showed almost 1 in 4 Americans think they will never be able to afford retirement and will have to work until they die.
On Monday’s broadcast of “Making Money with Charles Payne,” Trend Macrolytics’ chief investment officer Donald Luskin said working forever and not retiring “doesn’t worry me personally.” In fact, he described having to work until death “as a great blessing.”
Luskin explained:
I guess I’m one of those people who plans never to retire. I mean, is bowling that interesting? Is fishing that interesting? I happen to love my work. Why do I want to stop it? It’s not like it hurts. Why would I stop it? This is great. What a great country where we have the opportunity to keep working. What a miracle where our lives are long enough and we’re healthy enough and mentally alert enough so we don’t have to retire like generations before us. This is a great blessing. You should embrace it.
Payne asked Luskin about the people who want to retire, but can’t afford to do so.
Luskin acknowledged it is “a problem,” but said questions had to be asked.
“Were you the profligate grasshopper instead of the ant who saved up? I mean, were you just messing around when you were a kid and you didn’t contribute enough to your 401k, or did the economy just fail to provide a job for you, it’s hard to know,” he added.
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Monday suggested 23% of workers expect to never stop working.
Check out the clip here: