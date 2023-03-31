Fox Business Host's Prediction About Trump Indictment Ages Like Milk

Just before news broke Thursday that Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said the district attorney in the case “cannot indict a ham sandwich.”

“Left-wing prosecutor Alvin Bragg in New York, it kind of looks like he can’t, he cannot indict a ham sandwich, he’s just unable to indict,” Kudlow, Trump’s former White House economic adviser, said.

“It looks like Trump will not be indicted,” he added.

In legal circles, there’s a saying that prosecutors have so much influence on grand juries they could get them to “indict a ham sandwich.”

Kudlow then turned to his guest, Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt, who agreed “it does look like that” but said he was certain Trump would be indicted “for something” as he attacked the U.S. justice system for perceived bias against the former president.

As Mediaite observed, Kudlow’s comments came less than an hour before The New York Times reported that the grand jury had voted to indict Trump for his role in a hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The payment to Daniels, made shortly before the 2016 election, was offered in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair they had a decade earlier.

After initially sharing on his social media platform that he expected to be arrested in the case on March 21 and then spending days railing against the investigation, Trump last week declared prosecutors had probably “already dropped the case” because “they have absolutely nothing.”

