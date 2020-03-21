Fox Business' Lou Dobbs Self-Quarantines After Staffer Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs — the staunch Trump ally who has previously downplayed the threat of the coronavirus pandemic — has placed himself into self-quarantine after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

“Lou is in self-quarantine tonight,” fill-in host David Asman announced on Friday’s broadcast of “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

“We just learned that one of his team members has tested positive for COVID-19,” Asman explained. “We fully support that employee 100% who we all wish a speedy recovery.”

“Lou feels well,” Asman added. “He has no symptoms, but, out of an abundance of caution, he and his team are taking the necessary precautions.”

"Lou is in self-quarantine. One of his team members tested positive." pic.twitter.com/g76axSyayX — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 20, 2020

“As soon as we learned of the test result, we mandated that this employee’s direct co-workers/team self-quarantine for 14 days since last contact at the direction of our medical professionals,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said in a statement shared online by CNN’s Oliver Darcy.

“We are fully supporting the employee and wishing them a speedy recovery,” they added.

New: Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace inform staffers that a Fox Business employee in New York has tested positive for coronavirus. Here's the note that just went out. pic.twitter.com/m3Mf8z0TCY — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 20, 2020

Dobbs only earlier this month accused the “national left-wing media” of “playing up fears of the coronavirus” in an effort to crash the stock market ― the implication being that they sought to hurt President Donald Trump, who Dobbs frequently and staunchly defends on his show.

On Wednesday, Dobbs asked viewers to rate Trump’s leadership amid the public health crisis, offering only positive ratings ranging from “very good” to “superb.”

#LDTPoll: How would you grade President Trump’s leadership in the nation's fight against the Wuhan Virus... superb, great or very good? #KAG2020 #AmericaFirst #Dobbs — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 18, 2020