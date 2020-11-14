Lou Dobbs was never going to take Donald Trump’s election defeat easy.

But on Friday, the Fox Business host took his regular propagandistic praise of the outgoing POTUS to an even higher level as he declared the projected win of President-elect Joe Biden an attempt to “take over the country and deny this president what is rightfully his, a second term.”

Dobbs demanded to know from Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), a fellow Trump sycophant, why all Republicans aren’t as all-in with Trump’s baseless allegations of mass voter fraud and refusal to acknowledge loss as he is.

“You know, the president doesn’t want a statue erected to him. What he wants is a free and fair election and honest results,” said Dobbs.

“What I’d like to know is what in the hell is the Republican Party doing to defend and to, I mean, why not just say we’re not going to accept the results of this election? It’s outrageous,” he added.

Nunes, meanwhile, repeatedly tried to pivot to promote alternative social media platforms to Twitter, which he has tried to sue for defamation over the @DevinCow profile that pretends to be his cow.

Check out Dobbs’ full rant here:

Lou Dobbs suggests Republicans should just say "we're not going to accept the results of this election" pic.twitter.com/4gYdLLjseS — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 13, 2020