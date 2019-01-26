Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs on Friday chided President Donald Trump for agreeing to temporarily reopen the federal government and backtrack on his demand that Congress fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has “just whipped the President of the United States,” the “Lou Dobbs Tonight” host told his guests, former acting ICE director Thomas Homan and former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka.

“You know I’m an animated, energetic supporter of this president. But you’ve got to call it as it is,” explained Dobbs. “This president said it was going to be conditional, border security, building that wall, and he just reversed himself. That’s a victory for Nancy Pelosi.”

“It will be perceived as such on every television monitor and screen in the country,” he added. “And to deny it is to try to escape from reality. And that, we ain’t going to do here.”

Gorka tried to spin the developments by claiming it was “a masterstroke” by Trump. But Dobbs was adamant. Pelosi was the “winner” and Trump “got rolled on this,” he said in the clip shared online by Media Matters: