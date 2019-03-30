Lou Dobbs Fear-Mongers With Rant About Immigration Killing Millions Of Americans

Lou Dobbs fear-mongered on his Fox Business show on Friday when he claimed that immigration from Mexico could potentially consign “millions of Americans to their deaths.”
At the start of the broadcast, Dobbs directly called on President Donald Trump to fire Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen after she made an “urgent request” to Congress for help in stopping the agency from experiencing a “system-wide meltdown” at the southern border.
Dobbs later blasted Nielsen for her “ignorance” and called the leadership of the U.S. Border Patrol “absolute morons.”
He continued:
“They are sitting there waiting for orders, waiting for somebody to hand them a solution? If this is what we have come to, if the quality of people in leadership in DHS from the secretary of the department on down I mean lets, you know, just literally put out welcome wagons. Pile them high because we’re just going to consign tens of thousands perhaps millions of Americans to their deaths.”
Dobbs on Thursday urged Trump to close the U.S.-Mexico border, which the president later threatened to do in a series of tweets the following morning:
Check out the clip, via Media Matters, here: