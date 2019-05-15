Lou Dobbs suggested on Tuesday night that President Donald Trump’s administration should raise the stakes with Iran.

Since becoming president, Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal that the Obama administration negotiated with five other world powers, designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and deployed military forces to the Persian Gulf.

The Fox Business host, who is a staunch supporter of Trump and recently claimed the president had been sent by God, said Trump was “not interested in a ground war with Iran or anyone else,” but “at the same time would not put up with any more nonsense.”

“Let me just ask you very quickly, why not make it very clear to the ayatollahs that if you mess further with us, we will not commit troops, but we will reduce your entire infrastructure to dust?” Dobbs asked Christian Whiton, a former adviser in the Trump White House.

“And by that, I mean their entire oil industry upon which they’re utterly dependent?” Dobbs added.

Whiton agreed with Dobbs’ hawkish suggestion, saying he believed it was “exactly the right thing to do.”

“I think they should know that, but maybe we could make it clear, especially taking out their oil refining capabilities and also the centrifuges to make uranium and the reprocessing facility to make plutonium,” Whiton said. “Take those out, and we could really have them in a bad position.”

Check out the clip, via Media Matters, here: