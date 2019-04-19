Lou Dobbs used his Fox Business show on Thursday to rant about the Mueller report, which contained a number of damning revelations about President Donald Trump.

He then suggested that Trump could have been sent by God.

“This is a war,” said the host of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” during a discussion with contributor Tammy Bruce about the release of the redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

“The president likes to call it a hoax but this was a conspiracy to overthrow the President of the United States,” Dobbs continued. “And this is bad stuff. And, to your point, any other person in the White House would have folded up like a cheap lawn chair amongst the last several presidents.”

Dobbs, a staunch supporter of the president, then made his divine claim:

“Pastor Robert Jeffress always talks about this president. God sent this president. He is a person of providence. And I’ll tell you the evidence is accumulating mightily to support the pastor’s views.”