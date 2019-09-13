Lou Dobbs Makes White House Sound Like The Happiest Place To Work On Earth

The White House under President Donald Trump is currently the place to work, at least according to Fox Business host and vocal Trump supporter Lou Dobbs.

The “Lou Dobbs Tonight” host on Thursday gave his audience what he claimed was “an unauthorized quick update on the atmosphere” he witnessed during a recent visit.

And, according to Dobbs’ description, it’s a lot different than “the most toxic working environment on the planet” that staffers reportedly described in 2018.

“The demeanor of the folks working for this president, for the people, it couldn’t be more positive. The mood in that White House couldn’t be more high energy,” said Dobbs.

“I have seen a number of White Houses. I happened to have seen this one in its early days, and I have seen it now,” he continued. “And I want you to know the joint is hopping.”

Dobbs earlier railed against the current “adversarial, nasty” White House press corps for failing to report on what was really going on.

“At every level, on every floor, this White House is energized,” he said. “There’s sunshine beaming throughout the place, and on almost every face. It’s winner, and winning center, and our White House, our president, is at the top of his game.”

Check out the segment here: