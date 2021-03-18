Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Wednesday pushed the right-wing talking point that Joe Biden is addled by claiming the president will use a teleprompter to answer questions during his first press conference next week.

“I do believe there will be a teleprompter there, which he can just turn on when you need the set response. That would not surprise me at all,” said Varney.

“Interesting,” responded contributor Joe Concha, nodding his head.

Varney, who once made the laughable claim that ex-President Donald Trump never lied to the American public, then envisioned Biden’s aides telling reporters exactly what questions to ask the president.

“I wouldn’t be surprised, as you say, a staffer saying ‘you ask this question, you ask that question,’” said Varney. “I can see that coming a mile off. They’ve got to protect the man, that’s what they’re there for.”

Fox's Stuart Varney suggests that Joe Biden will use a teleprompter during his press conference "which you can just turn on when you need the set response" to a question.



Biden will hold his first press conference as president on Mar. 25.

Varney’s teleprompter claim echoes the false allegations made by then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, which repeatedly untruthfully said Biden had read from the devices to answer questions during interviews.