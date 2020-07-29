Fox Host Calls Out Trump Spokesperson For 'Cop-Out' Reply To Question On Polls

Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley faced pushback Wednesday on Fox Business after he attempted to sidestep a question about President Donald Trump’s poor performance in the polls by trashing the polls.

During Gidley’s appearance on Maria Bartiromo’s morning program, Fox Business host and analyst Dagen McDowell confronted him about recent results that show former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead in the race to the November presidential election.

“Why is President Trump trailing Joe Biden, who has barely been out on the campaign trail?” she asked. “He’s trailing in national polls. He’s trailing in all the swing state polls.”

McDowell continued: “The number one issue for Americans is the coronavirus. It’s not the economy, it’s not even race relations, and, according to the latest Fox News poll, President Trump trails Joe Biden on doing a better job on coronavirus by 17 points. Why isn’t the president’s message resonating then?”

“Well, first of all, a lot of those polls are junk,” Gidley responded, prompting McDowell to interrupt: “That’s a cop-out. You can argue they don’t indicate how the election turns out. That’s fine. But that’s just a cop-out, Hogan.”

Gidley argued that the polls are “skewed to the left” before sidestepping again to criticize Biden’s handling of the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

McDowell interjected a second time, noting that Trump’s belated efforts to strike a more serious tone on the coronavirus outbreak indicate he and his campaign team are paying attention to these polls after all.

“These polls clearly matter to you and the president because he’s changed his position and tone based on that very polling to focus more on the virus because you’re losing on that subject,” she said.

Watch the exchange below via Raw Story.

