Lou Dobbs' Fox Business Network Show Is Canceled

Fox Business Network has canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” a show hosted by the staunch ally of former President Donald Trump.

The show will air for a final time on Friday, the Los Angeles Times first reported. CNN also confirmed the show’s cancellation.

Lou Dobbs, a top-rated host on the Fox Business Network and a fervent Trump supporter, repeatedly gave credence to the former president’s lies that the presidential election had been fraudulent. Dobbs hosted guests who made unfounded claims of widespread election fraud and railed against Republican officials who accepted the legitimate results of the November election.

Dobbs, who is still under contract with Fox Business Network, reportedly won’t appear on other shows moving forward, according to the L.A. Times.

The cancellation comes one day after electronic voting system company Smartmatic filed a defamation suit against Fox Corp., accusing the parent company of falsely reporting that Smartmatic rigged the 2020 election. Dobbs was named in the suit, along with Fox News personalities Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.

Representatives of the cable network did not immediately return a request for comment.

Last month, fueled by Trump and right-wing pundits’ lies and conspiracy theories denying the legitimacy of the U.S. election, an armed mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, endangering lawmakers gathered there to certify the electoral vote results. Five people were left dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Dobbs later raged against some of the Republicans who criticized the president for inciting the mob at a National Mall rally just before the Jan. 6 insurrection.