'Fox & Friends' Hosts Yuk It Up Over Black Voter Suppression In Georgia

“Fox & Friends” on Wednesday mocked a new law in Georgia that is widely seen as an attempt to suppress the state’s Black vote. (Watch the video below.)
The right-wing morning crew was popping off after President Joe Biden said he supported Major League Baseball moving this summer’s All-Star Game from Atlanta, in response to Georgia passing restrictions that are expected to disproportionately affect Black voters.
Last week, Georgia’s GOP-controlled state government imposed tight voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, limited ballot drop boxes and increased the legislature’s control over elections.
The state also made it a crime to offer food or water to people standing in line to vote ― the very idea of which the “Fox & Friends” hosts found risible.
“No person shall solicit votes in any manner or by any means or method, nor shall any person distribute or display any campaign material, nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink, to an elector,” the new law states, per CNN.
On Wednesday, the “Fox & Friends” hosts attempted to pooh-pooh concerns by saying that voters could simply bring their own beverages.
“The water argument is what cracks me up,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said. “If you go to Yankee Stadium, and you stand in line to get a ticket, do they serve you water? Do you care?”
Colleague Steve Doocy chimed in. “I have been voting for over 40 years and I have never thought to myself, ‘OK, I’m gonna go vote today. Will they have snacks?’”
Twitter users threw water on their jabs, noting that the “Fox & Friends” bunch probably never had to wait in line for hours to vote due to a shortage of polling places. “The epitome of white privilege,” one person called it.