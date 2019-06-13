'Fox & Friends' Host Tells Trump To Clarify Comments On Taking Foreign Intel

Trump made his comments about foreign intelligence and the FBI in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, arguing that he thinks “there’s nothing wrong with listening.”

“If somebody called from a country, Norway, [and said], ‘We have information on your opponent.’ Oh, I think I’d want to hear it,” said the president before pushing back on the suggestion from FBI Director Christopher Wray to call the FBI if a foreign actor contacted him.

“If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI, if I thought there was something wrong. But when somebody comes up with oppo research ... ‘Oh, let’s call the FBI.’ The FBI doesn’t have enough agents to take care of it,” said Trump.

To Kilmeade’s point, Trump attempted to clarify his comments on Thursday morning ― not long after “Fox & Friends” aired.