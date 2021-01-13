'Fox & Friends' Hosts Debate Trump's Impeachment In Back-And-Forth Dispute

“Fox & Friends” hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade had a heated debate over the merits of the House’s effort to impeach President Donald Trump again on Wednesday.

Kilmeade argued that disgruntled congressional lawmakers — both Democrats and Republicans — should censure the president instead of impeaching him, particularly since Trump only has a week remaining in office.

“It’s time to transition; you have a new president,” Kilmeade said, later adding: “This is a huge distraction, and guess what’s not being done — anything for the American people.”

Meanwhile, Doocy flipped the script with a hypothetical situation. “Let’s put the shoe on the other foot,” he said. “If a Democrat president did what happened last week ... would the Republicans in the House and Senate vote to impeach him if they could? The answer is yes.”

“The answer is always yes,” Kilmeade shot back. “Democrats will always go against President Trump. And you had no problem with President Trump up until this week, so what happened?”

“Brian, what happened in the last week was the riot and the looting of the U.S. Capitol,” Doocy responded.

As the third “Fox & Friends” host, Ainsley Earhardt, tried to mediate between the pair, Kilmeade brought up Trump’s previous impeachment in 2020, as well as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that it made no sense to “impeach someone who’s going to be at his resort.”

“I think the members of Congress just ultimately want some accountability,” Doocy said, echoing the argument of several members of the Republican Party, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who issued a strong statement on Tuesday accusing Trump of violating his constitutional oaths.

On the same broadcast, Kilmeade and Doocey also butted heads when Kilmeade compared the invasion of the Capitol to clashes between right-wing groups and antiracist protesters in Portland, Oregon, last summer. Doocey responded to this by stating, “I don’t think what they were doing in Portland was trying to overthrow the democracy.”

“Fox & Friends” — once President Trump’s favorite news program — has become less sympathetic toward the president in recent weeks. Despite Kilmeade’s disapproval of a second impeachment effort, he previously said that Trump’s behavior after the election has been “terrible” and cost the Republican Party its majority in the Senate.

Watch the debate between Doocy and Kilmeade here, courtesy of Mediaite.