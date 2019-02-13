'Fox & Friends' Hails Ted Cruz's 'Great' Idea To Make Mexico Pay For The Wall

President Donald Trump has failed to fulfill one of his biggest campaign promises ― to make Mexico pay for a wall on America’s southern border.

“Fox & Friends” suggested Wednesday morning, however, that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) could help Trump out of that hole ― with his idea to divert billions of dollars from convicted drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to fund the barrier.

Co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy called the brainwave by Cruz (who Trump has repeatedly attacked) “good,” “great,” “intriguing” and “excellent.” They acknowledged, however, that Cruz’s proposed Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order (EL CHAPO) Act would unlikely be passed by Congress.

“When you think about it, the president has said all along, in the beginning, you know, ‘We’re going to get Mexico to pay for it.’ This would be an indirect way to make Mexico pay for it,” said Doocy.

“That’s true. That’s true,” agreed Earhardt in a clip shared online by Media Matters:

Cruz on Tuesday urged passage of his legislation.