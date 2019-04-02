POLITICS

El Salvador President-Elect Nayib Bukele Mocks Fox News Over '3 Mexican Countries' Gaffe

He poked fun at "Fox & Friends" with a new photograph.

Nayib Bukele, the president-elect of El Salvador, mocked “Fox & Friends” on Monday over its “3 Mexican Countries” chyron gaffe.

The Fox News’ morning show faced ridicule on social media Sunday over its on-screen caption which inaccurately referred to the independent nations of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras as “Mexican countries.” The error occurred during a discussion of President Donald Trump’s planned cuts in aid to the Central American nations.

Bukele responded with this photograph of himself and Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador:

Bukele, 37, won February’s election on an anti-corruption ticket and will take office in June.

Fox News later apologized for the erroneous graphic.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fox News El Salvador Andrés Manuel López Obrador Nayib Bukele
CONVERSATIONS