Nayib Bukele, the president-elect of El Salvador, mocked “Fox & Friends” on Monday over its “3 Mexican Countries” chyron gaffe.
The Fox News’ morning show faced ridicule on social media Sunday over its on-screen caption which inaccurately referred to the independent nations of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras as “Mexican countries.” The error occurred during a discussion of President Donald Trump’s planned cuts in aid to the Central American nations.
Bukele responded with this photograph of himself and Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador:
Bukele, 37, won February’s election on an anti-corruption ticket and will take office in June.