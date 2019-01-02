The head of a conservative think tank had a lot to say about people on food stamps Wednesday during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

Star Parker, founder and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education, told the hosts that people on food stamps, otherwise known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are “sitting around” and “watching porn” instead of working.

That’s due in part to the benefits being distributed via an EBT swipe card similar to a debit card, removing “the shame” of receiving government assistance, she said.

Fox guest Star Parker also asserted that actually, it's good when people feel ashamed to be on welfare, because food stamps once "had this stigma about them so people wouldn't want to be on them" pic.twitter.com/SLILxitow2 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 2, 2019

The old food stamp vouchers “had this stigma about them, so people wouldn’t want to be on, even if they qualify,” Parker said.

“But now it’s like an EBT swipe card, it’s a debit card,” Parker continued. “So they take the shame out of it. The next thing you know you have an economic crash.”

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as food stamps are formally known, is one of the biggest U.S. safety net programs, with 42 million beneficiaries in 20 million households. The average benefit per recipient in 2017 was about $125. The money is deposited each month on special EBT cards that can be used in grocery stores for almost any food item.

Parker applauded President Donald Trump for tightening the work requirement for SNAP recipients. Trump often bashes recipients of the benefits.

“What the Trump Administration is saying is, come on guys, the economy’s doing good. Why are you still sitting around? People here in Washington ... what they’re calling them now are watchers,” she said.

“These guys are not working. They’re watching. They’re watching porn, they’re watching TV, they’re watching women, they’re watching everything, but they’re not working. And this is what this initiative is attempting to do, is to get them back into their own lives so that they can prosper.”

Fox News said it wouldn’t comment on Parker’s remarks.

Parker has shown herself to be a strong supporter of the president.

In pieces published this week, Parker wrote that she believes Trump is using American capitalism to help the poor, and said she supports his promise to build a border wall.

“Let’s hope the big government Democrats about to take over Congress don’t mess up President Trump’s commitment to using American capitalism to lift up the poor,” she wrote in one piece. In another, she backed Trump’s promised wall and wrote, “Let’s hope President Trump prevails over the Democratic Grinch and succeeds in delivering this important Christmas present to the American people.”