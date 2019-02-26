'Fox & Friends' Host Compares Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Child Who Needs To Be Quiet

“Fox & Friends” hosts went on another tear about their distaste for the ideas of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday, criticizing her climate change ideas and comparing her with a child “spewing nonsense.”

“Listen, it’s like your kids spewing nonsense at you and you’re like, ’Quiet, quiet, learn something before you come back to me.′ They’re just letting her go,” co-host Pete Hegseth complained of Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed Green New Deal, which is gaining Democratic support.

This was almost cartoonishly sexist: "[@AOC's] ideas take off because there's nobody willing to say 'you don't know what you're talking about. Be quiet, come back when you grow up.'" pic.twitter.com/VSFSXoCWNq — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 26, 2019

Hegseth and his fellow co-hosts mocked the Green New Deal’s estimated $93 trillion cost through 2029 and ridiculed Ocasio-Cortez’s contention that climate change is discouraging people from having children.

They showed a video clip with Ocasio-Cortez asking, “There’s scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult and it does lead young people to have a legitimate question: Is it okay to still have children?”

That, said Hegseth, shows Ocasio-Cortez and the “new left” think climate change is like World War II.

Pete Hegseth attacks the left for following "the religion of climate change. They truly believe it's World War II, the world's going to end in ten years ... they want to spend $93 trillion to do radical control of our entire economy" pic.twitter.com/NaPebJla2Z — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 26, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s views, however, are not as alarmist as the Fox News hosts suggested.

Mike Hoffmann, executive director of the Cornell Institute for Climate Smart Solutions and faculty fellow at Cornell University’s Atkinson Center for a Sustainable Future, told USA Today last year that if we don’t do more about climate change, we’re setting our children and grandchildren up for a 1-in-20 chance for disaster by 2050.

The “Fox & Friends” segment also rolled out a clip featuring Rush Limbaugh bashing Ocasio-Cortez as “blatantly wrong” about everything “she is passionate about” and adding there’s no one around to tell her to be quiet and “grow up.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked why Democrats “kowtow to a 29-year-old,” suggesting the freshman lawmaker is too young. He intimated that “grown-ups” Mike Bloomberg and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz are the only two people who have put Ocasio-Cortez in her place.