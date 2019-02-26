'Fox & Friends' Host Compares Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Child Who Needs To Be Quiet

“Fox & Friends” hosts went on another tear about their distaste for the ideas of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday, criticizing her climate change ideas and comparing her with a child “spewing nonsense.”
“Listen, it’s like your kids spewing nonsense at you and you’re like, ’Quiet, quiet, learn something before you come back to me.′ They’re just letting her go,” co-host Pete Hegseth complained of Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed Green New Deal, which is gaining Democratic support.
Hegseth and his fellow co-hosts mocked the Green New Deal’s estimated $93 trillion cost through 2029 and ridiculed Ocasio-Cortez’s contention that climate change is discouraging people from having children.
They showed a video clip with Ocasio-Cortez asking, “There’s scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult and it does lead young people to have a legitimate question: Is it okay to still have children?”
That, said Hegseth, shows Ocasio-Cortez and the “new left” think climate change is like World War II.
Ocasio-Cortez’s views, however, are not as alarmist as the Fox News hosts suggested.
Mike Hoffmann, executive director of the Cornell Institute for Climate Smart Solutions and faculty fellow at Cornell University’s Atkinson Center for a Sustainable Future, told USA Today last year that if we don’t do more about climate change, we’re setting our children and grandchildren up for a 1-in-20 chance for disaster by 2050.
Additionally, the question Ocasio-Cortez poses about having children is one The New York Times examined in February 2018. “Some worry about the quality of life children born today will have as shorelines flood, wildfires rage and extreme weather becomes more common,” says the article, which quotes people not inclined to have children because of the climate crisis. “Others are acutely aware that having a child is one of the costliest actions they can take environmentally.”
The “Fox & Friends” segment also rolled out a clip featuring Rush Limbaugh bashing Ocasio-Cortez as “blatantly wrong” about everything “she is passionate about” and adding there’s no one around to tell her to be quiet and “grow up.”
Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked why Democrats “kowtow to a 29-year-old,” suggesting the freshman lawmaker is too young. He intimated that “grown-ups” Mike Bloomberg and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz are the only two people who have put Ocasio-Cortez in her place.
Fox News personalities, especially those on “Fox & Friends,” have been obsessed with bashing Ocasio-Cortez since her election last year.